Gardaí renew appeal for information on 11th anniversary of cold case murder
24-year-old Andrew Allen was shot in front of his partner at around 9.20pm on February 9, 2012
Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on the murder of Co Donegal man Andrew Allen 11 years ago today.
The 24-year-old was shot in front of his partner at around 9.20pm on February 9, 2012.
Gardaí believe he was murdered by a group of people at his home at Links View Park, Buncrana, Co Donegal.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
"Investigating gardaí believe that a number of people were involved in the murder, destruction of evidence and subsequently sheltering the killers involved,” the press office said in a statement.
“A number of people have been arrested and questioned in connection with the investigation to date, but gardaí believe that there are still people in both Buncrana and Derry city who have information that may assist in bringing those responsible to justice.”
“An Garda Síochána is appealing to anyone with information, however insignificant it may seem, to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Buncrana Garda Station on 074-93 20540, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
