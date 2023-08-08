Gardaí remove 24-hour protection from outside home of The Monk’s brother Patsy Hutch

It’s understood the officers have been deployed elsewhere and the protection has been replaced with regular garda patrols.

Gardaí have removed the 24-hour guard of Patsy Hutch’s home in Dublin’s north inner city six years after the start of the bloody feud that claimed at least 18 lives.

Patsy (62) had been provided around-the-clock protection after the Kinahan cartel led by Danial Kinahan (46) tried numerous attempts to have him shot in the months and years after 2016 Regency hotel attack.

It’s understood the officers have been deployed elsewhere and the protection has been replaced with regular garda patrols.

“Nothing ever happened, thank God,” said one local.

A source told the Sunday World that people in the area did feel safer when the car was present.

“We heard it was removed due to resources,” said another.

Protection removed

Gardaí prevented a number of assassination attempts on Gerry Hutch’s brother’s life, most notably a 2018 plot which saw a gang caught in an underground car park on Gardiner’s Street in a vehicle containing assault weapons.

Gary Thompson and his brother Glen from Finglas, Dublin 11, were two members of a three-man “hit for hire” gang” that targeted Patsy that day.

They pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court in July 2019 to unlawful possession of four firearms with intent to endanger life at Belmont Hall Apartments on March 10, 2018.

The third member of the gang, a former British army soldier, Robert Browne, received an 11½ jail sentence for his role in that crime.

The four guns included a 9mm Rak submachine gun, a .38 Special Calibre Rossi Make Revolver, a 9mm Beretta 92 semi-automatic pistol and a 9mm Makarov semi-automatic.

The three-armed men were caught just 250 metres from Patsy’s home during the garda operation.

It was reported the hit team involved had planned on luring their victim out of his home by vandalizing the home of a neighbour on Seán McDermott Street.

Former Garda protection

The garda post had been in place since the Kinahan Hutch feud erupted and reportedly cost the state more than €1.5 million. Four gardaí were present every day of the year at a reported cost of more than €3,000 a week and are set now to be replaced by regular patrols.

Meanwhile, it was also recently reported that Gerard Hutch has returned to Ireland after spending the past ten weeks living in Spain.

The 60-year-old arrived home on Monday of last week, having left Dublin for Spain on May 15th – after been cleared of the murder of the Regency hotel murder the month before.

Gerry Hutch

It is understood that Hutch intends to spend a couple more weeks in Ireland, where many of his loved ones still live, with a family base in Clontarf.

A source close to the patriarch of the Hutch family said that he is “not in any way in hiding” and that some members of An Garda Siochana are aware of his return.

It is understood that the man known as ‘The Monk’ has not been issued with a new Garda Information Message (GIM) since his recent return to Dublin.