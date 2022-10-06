Gardaí recover knives and machetes following frenzied fatal stabbing of man at Kerry funeral

Thomas ‘Thomas’ Dooley was attacked by a group of men outside New Rath cemetery in Tralee

Garda seal off the area at New Rath cemetery in Tralee on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: Mark O'Sullivan

A man was stabbed to death just yards from a Kerry cemetery with his partner suffering serious injuries as she desperately tried to protect him following a violent confrontation after a funeral.

The man – named locally as Thomas 'Tommy' Dooley – was attacked by a group of men outside New Rath cemetery at Rathass in Tralee where a large crowd had gathered for the funeral of a young Killarney mother.

Kerry gardaí believe the deceased, who was in his late 40s, may have known his attackers.

Detectives are set to launch a murder investigation after recovering a number of weapons including knives and machetes.

The man, who has an address in Tralee but had also lived in Cork, was apparently surrounded by a group of men following a disagreement and confrontation. A melee then erupted.

He suffered multiple stab injuries in what one garda source described as a frenzied attack.

It is believed the incident occurred just minutes after the burial ceremony had concluded and the gathering was dispersing towards the Castleisland Road around noon.

The man's partner tried to go to his aid. She suffered a serious stab injury as a result.

The alarm was raised and gardaí raced to the scene with the man discovered lying critically injured in a pool of blood on the ground.

Despite desperate efforts by paramedics to stabilise the man's condition, he died minutes later before he could be taken to the nearby University Hospital Kerry (UHK).

The injured woman was rushed to the hospital where she was scheduled to undergo emergency surgery.

Last night she remained in a stable condition.

Her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Shocked mourners who witnessed the incident fled for their own safety.

The area where the suspected stabbing occurred has been sealed off pending an examination by forensic experts from the Garda Technical Bureau.

A garda source said there is no indication the incident is linked to any ongoing feud between families.

One theory is that Mr Dooley may have been targeted because of a personal disagreement or a perceived insult.

The fatal assault occurred in Tralee town just off the Castleisland Road and close to the UHK campus.

Gardaí will examine CCTV security camera footage from premises in the Tralee area to determine movements to and from the area where the fatal assault is understood to have taken place.

The assistance of the State Pathologist's Office has been requested and a full post-mortem examination will now be conducted at UHK.

Gardaí have conducted a number of follow-up searches both in the Kerry and Cork areas.

While a number of individuals have been arrested, these are all in relation to unconnected outstanding matters.

One garda source said they are hoping to locate and speak with a specific individual in respect of the tragic events at Rathass.

That man is believed to be known to the deceased but has, at yet, not been traced.

Tralee gardaí urged anyone with information to contact them.

"An incident room has been established at Tralee garda station and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed," a spokesperson said.

"Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any person with camera footage to make it available to them."

The tragedy erupted just minutes after the funeral of mother-of-five, Bridget O'Brien of Killarney, who was originally from Rathass in Tralee.

Ms O'Brien is survived by her husband, Arthur, and her two sons and three daughters.

Her Requiem Mass had taken place at St John's Church in Tralee with her funeral cortege to Rathass featuring a horse-drawn carriage.

Mr Dooley and his family travelled to Rathass to pay their respects to the O'Brien family.