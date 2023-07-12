Gardaí received 20 referrals of children in care at risk of sexual exploitation last year

Dr Mary Canning’s research detailed cases of girls being taken from residential care homes by taxis and brought to hotels, where they were sexually exploited and abused.

Gardaí received 20 referrals last year relating to children in State care in Ireland who may be at risk of sexual exploitation and/or child trafficking, a spokesman has confirmed.

Last month, a shocking report by UCD academics revealed how children in care are being sexually exploited by “gangs of predatory men.”

The report detailed how children are being “coerced or enticed to provide sex acts to multiple men” in exchange for “a variety of goods”.

Following the publication of the report, Tusla – the State’s child and family agency - have said there have been 14 cases of suspected sexual exploitation of children in its care this year.

But now, the Sunday World can reveal gardai also received 20 referrals regarding suspected sexual exploitation of children in care in 2022.

A statement from Gardaí said: “An Garda Síochána received 20 referrals in 2022 relating to children in State care in Ireland and who may be at risk of sexual exploitation and/or child trafficking.

“The Garda National Protective Services Bureau thoroughly investigate all cases and where sufficient evidence exists, prosecute those who abuse and exploit children in State care. This includes the complex instances when a victim’s assistance is not forthcoming.

“An Garda Síochána remains focused on the prevention, investigation and detection of crimes against children and bringing offenders to justice.”

In 2020, garda implemented Operation Cosnaím to respond to concerns over children who are at risk of sexual exploitation and child trafficking.

The stated objectives of the garda operation are, “through partnership, to protect, prevent and prosecute in respect of suspected sexual exploitation and trafficking of children in state care.”

Gardai have said engagement between Tusla and the Garda National Protective Services Bureau remains “ongoing in relation to this.”

Last month’s report by UCD academics has sparked a wave of shock and outrage on social media.

Speaking to the Sunday World, the senior researcher who co-authored the ‘harrowing’ report said the follow up from authorities left her feeling ‘positive’ the situation was being rectified.

Dr Mary Canning’s research detailed cases of girls being taken from residential homes by taxis and brought to hotels, where they were sexually exploited and abused, often after being supplied with drugs and alcohol.

The study by UCD’s school of social policy is based on interviews with staff and organisations working with children in care.

“There has been follow up from different members of the Government and Tusla in relation to our work. It’s been very positive.

"From that contact, we are very positive something is being done about this,” Mary told Sundayworld.com.

Ms Canning described how the findings were uncovered, how these types of crimes take place and what needs to happen next.

“Much of the work done by UCD has been around sexual exploitation research into adult sex trade. A lot of the women said they had been exploited from a young age, so we knew we needed to investigate further.

"It’s really for the gardaí to identify and look into who these men are - we have called for an audit to be carried out.

“The evidence we have in relation to adult sex trade is that they come from all backgrounds. Predominantly middle-aged, well-off men.

“With younger girls they can think they are in a boyfriend type relationship, perhaps with men in their 20s, when in fact they are being groomed.

“Tusla are careful not to reveal the locations of these homes but predatory men still find them and target them.

“However, the authorities are in contact and wanting to meet and talk to us more so that’s been really positive news,” Mary said.

Ms Canning’s comments come as Irish NGO and women’s charity, Ruhama, stated the organization is ‘deeply concerned’ about the report.

Ruhama is an Irish NGO and registered charity that offers nationwide support to women impacted by prostitution, sex trafficking and other forms of commercial sexual exploitation.

“Ruhama is deeply concerned about the harrowing research findings regarding girls in state care who have been sexually exploited.

"Sex buyers, pimps and traffickers target vulnerable girls and young women, exploiting them and putting them at risk of dangerous and precarious situations including potential violence.

“This report must be taken very seriously in protecting girls in state care from the risk of sexual exploitation,” a spokesperson said.

The women’s charity wants to see immediate investment and action by authorities to rectify the situation.

“This includes adequate training for professionals within social care services, Tusla, An Garda Siochana and other services engaged with girls in these settings.

“It is intolerable that any girl or young woman is allowed to fall into the hands of criminal perpetrators for sexual exploitation and the State must do everything in its power to ensure the protection and safety of girls and young women in its care,” the NGO stated.