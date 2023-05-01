Gardaí quitting at the rate of two per week due to ‘overwork, stress and bullying’

“We have been carrying out a survey asking these people why they left, and ‘bullying’ and ‘PTSD’ are words that have come up again and again.”

Gardai are quitting the job at the rate of two per week due to ‘a culture of fear, overwork, stress and bullying’ and the pace of these resignations is only increasing – head of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) Brendan O’Connor has warned.

“[A total of] 109 members quit in 2022,” he told the Sunday World, “and 41 have left so far this year, so it is speeding up.

“The numbers are alarming.

“We have been carrying out a survey asking these people why they left, and ‘bullying’ and ‘PTSD’ are words that have come up again and again.”

During a presentation at this week’s GRA conference on the findings of this survey, Assistant General Secretary Tara McManus told delegates: “The number one reason people are leaving is bullying.

GRA’s Brendan O’Connor with Patrick O’Connell

“Some people are being bullied by their colleagues on their unit but they are very few.

“Predominantly, the vast amount of people that are leaving are being bullied by senior management.

“And they cite anyone from Inspector to Superintendent to Chief rank.

“It’s a feeling of being bullied and not being listened to.

“And that’s very connected to the second reason why people are leaving which is work-related stress.

“There are also too few people doing too much work.”

Ms McManus said one former garda she spoke to said leaving the force was ‘like walking away from a toxic abusive relationship.’

And, that of all the former officers she spoke to, not one had ever been told within the job that their contribution was worthwhile or that they were doing a good job.

GRA president Mr O’Connor said of the survey: “It seems a disproportionate level of bullying has been experienced by the members who chose to resign.

“All the indicators are that there is a serious problem with bullying in the organisation.”

Similarly, Mr O’Connor said post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) “is very common because gardai, by the nature of the job are exposed to traumatic deaths, road traffic accidents and suicides.

“It’s a big issue,” he said.

Asked about a common complaint among gardaí present at the conference that they operate in a climate of fear of getting something wrong, Mr O’Connor said: “There is an application of discipline that is very unforgiving within the organisation.

“If people make mistakes, they are punished very severely.

“There has been a change in the attitude in relation to discipline where it is being used a blunt instrument to control our members.

“It’s an organisational culture where, instead of addressing a lack of training or system failure, the organisation will hold an individual at fault.

“It is always the individual’s failure even when it is quite obvious the person wasn’t equipped with the skillset or training to carry out the function that was assigned to them…

“A very high threshold of accountability has been introduced alongside increased scrutiny of decision-making and there is no allowance for any kind of discretion being applied.

“We’re moving to a more robotic style of policing where everything has to be completely in compliance with the regulations …. and if it isn’t, it’s treated as misbehaviour.

“I would say there is definitely a growing culture of fear within the organisation … and it’s a combination of things, fear of repercussion, the excessive workload, bureaucracy, bullying, PTSD and a lack of training for the job that we are employed to do.”