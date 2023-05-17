Gardai probe shooting in Tallaght as suspects flee in a car
Gardai are probing a shooting in Tallaght last night at the junction of Fortunestown Road and Jobstown Road.
Gardaí say they were alerted after a number of shots were fired “in the course of an incident” on the Jobstown Road, Tallaght at approximately 7.20pm.
There were no reports of any injuries. It’s understood those involved fled the scene in a car.
The scene has been technically examined and local enquires are ongoing, gardaí said.
"Gardaí in Tallaght are investigating all the circumstances in relation to the discharge of a firearm on Jobstown Road, Tallaght this evening Tuesday 16th May, 2023,” gardai said.
“At approximately 7.20pm Gardaí were alerted after a number of shorts were fired in the course of an incident at the junction of Fortunestown Road and Jobstown Road,” gardai added. “There was no reports of any injuries. It’s understood those involved fled the scene in a car.
“The scene has been technically examined and local enquires are ongoing.”
