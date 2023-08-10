Gardaí probe if men arrested over Mullingar gun seizure are involved in feud

“There has been growing tension in relation to this dispute and Wednesday’s seizure is considered a good capture,” a source said.

A father and son remain in custody this afternoon after gardai recovered a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition in a midlands town.

The incident unfolded yesterday in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, a town which is currently hosting Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann which is expected to attract half a million visitors to the town over this week.

Sources say that one line in the investigation is that the suspects are involved in a feud in the town between two groups that has seen a number of violent incidents in recent months.

These include a major violent disorder incident that occurred in the centre of the town in June as well as a number of serious threats being issued online.

“There has been growing tension in relation to this dispute and Wednesday’s seizure is considered a good capture,” a source said.

Gardaí announced details of their arrest operation today.

“As part of the ongoing investigation into organised criminal activity in Mullingar, Gardaí have arrested two men and seized a firearm on Wednesday, 9th August 2023,” a garda spokesman said in a statement.

“A plain clothes garda patrol, attached to Mullingar Garda Station, directed a car of interest to stop.

“The car failed to stop for gardaí for a period of time. When the car eventually stopped a male occupant fled the vehicle.

“This male (30s) was chased and apprehended by Gardaí and arrested. A bag which had been discarded during the foot chase was recovered by gardaí and a firearm and ammunition were seized.

“Subsequently a second occupant of the vehicle, a male (50s) was arrested and both men were taken to a garda station in Co Westmeath where they are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

“A number of follow up searches were conducted at residential premises in the Mullingar area and a number of items of evidence were also seized,” he explained.