Gardaí probe if man (20s) was stabbed with a broken bottle after row in Cork

The victim remains in a critical but stable condition after staggering from a Carrigaline property, out onto the roadway and managing to raise the alarm despite bleeding profusely from a head wound.

Gardaí fear a man was viciously stabbed in the face and neck with a bottle after a disagreement at a Cork social gathering.

The victim - a 29 year old man - remains in a critical but stable condition in Cork University Hospital (CUH) after staggering from a Carrigaline property, out onto the roadway and managing to raise the alarm despite bleeding profusely from a head wound.

Gardaí arrested a teenager in relation to the assault which occurred in the Glenwood Estate area of the south Cork town shortly before 6pm on Wednesday evening.

The 19-year-old was arrested shortly after the victim was discovered in the Glenwood Estate with critical injuries to his head and neck.

It is suspected the man was struck with a bottle.

Gardaí believe the assault occurred at approximately 5.45p.m on Wednesday evening by a local property where some individuals were socialising.

The injured man had staggered onto the roadway where he was discovered by Gardaí and paramedics.

It is understood he had suffered a significant blood loss.

He was given emergency medical treatment at the scene before being rushed by ambulance to CUH.

The man underwent emergency surgery and remains in a critical but stable condition.

He is understood to be from the Carrigaline area. A short time later, the19-year-old man was arrested in the Carrigaline area.

He is currently detained under the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Togher Garda Station.

The man can be detained for a period of up to 24 hours.

Local politician, Councillor Ben Dalton O'Sullivan, said locals were appalled by the incident.

"It is quite a shocking incident - we don't know the full details. At this point I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area to help gardaí."

"It is quite a busy road and if anyone has dashcam footage or witnessed anything, please do come forward, engage with the gardaí and give them any information you might have on this incident."

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who was in the Glenwood area at the time to contact them.

Detectives believe a number of people may have been present when the assault occurred.

A garda spokesperson urged people to come forward to assist their investigation into the serious assault.

"Any person who was in the vicinity of Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline, between 5p.m. and 5.45p.m. on Wednesday (December 28), particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of the incident, is asked to contact investigating gardaí," they said.

"Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."

Gardaí will also be conducting door-to-door inquiries in the Glenwood Estate as well as checking CCTV security camera footage from local business premises to determine the movements of specific individuals both to and from the estate.

A full forensic examination of the scene was conducted by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.