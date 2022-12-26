Gardaí probe if fatal hammer attack on Drogheda man is linked to dispute over €30k

Gardaí are investigating if he was targeted by associates of the so called anti-Maguire drugs gang.

A man who died on Christmas Eve after being attacked by up to four men armed with hammers may have been targeted over a financial dispute.

Brian Reynolds, aged in his 40s, was discovered seriously injured at his home in Drogheda last Thursday evening.

He was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in the town but was pronounced dead on Saturday.

Detectives investigating his death believe he was the victim of a serious hammer attack prior to being found and are expected to upgrade the inquiry to a murder probe.

The assault is being treated as targeted with gardaí investigating if he was attacked over a €30,000 cash dispute.

A source said “Information currently being looked at is that the victim had been attacked over significant amounts of money with associates of a local crime gang.

“As much as €30,000 may have been at the centre of this but it has to be established if this was a motive for this violent killing.”

Images have also been shared on social media naming a number of individuals allegedly responsible for his death.

However, no arrests have yet been made as part of the inquiry.

Mr Reynolds also ran a local store in the area.

Up to four men are believed to have stormed his home on Thursday before subjecting him to a violent attack.

Gardaí are investigating if he was targeted by associates of the so called anti-Maguire drugs gang.

The faction is led by two brothers currently on the run from gardaí because they are facing serious charges in this jurisdiction.

They were involved in a violent feud in Drogheda for several years with associates of gang boss Owen Maguire which led to four murders.

Mr Reynolds’ death is not believed to be linked to that feud.

Gardaí announced details of the death on Christmas Day saying they are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding it.

They also said that a post-mortem examination has been completed, the details of which are not being released for “operational reasons”.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of the death of a man who was discovered in Co Louth with serious injuries on Thursday 22nd December 2022 and subsequently passed away on Saturday 24th December 2022.

“The man, aged in his 40s, was discovered with serious injuries at approximately 7:30pm on Thursday 22nd December 2022 at a residence in Rathmullan Park, Drogheda, Co Louth.

“He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda where he passed away on the evening of Saturday 24th December 2022.

“A full technical examination of the scene at Rathmullan Park has been conducted by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.”

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to come forward.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drogheda garda station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station,” the spokesman added.