No injuries | 

Gardaí probe early-morning shooting at house in Tallaght

Gardaí are investigating the incident in the Tallaght area, Dublin 24
Gardai have sealed off the scene

Gardai have sealed off the scene

Neil FetherstonhaughSunday World

A number of shots were fired at a home in Tallaght early this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the incident in Dublin 24 in which shots were fired at a residence shortly after 3am.

Read more

Gardaí said a number of people were in the residence in the house at the time.

However, there were no injuries reported.

A garda spokesman confirmed the scene was preserved for technical examination and investigations are ongoing.


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices