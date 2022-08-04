Gardaí probe early-morning shooting at house in Tallaght
Neil FetherstonhaughSunday World
A number of shots were fired at a home in Tallaght early this morning.
Gardaí are investigating the incident in Dublin 24 in which shots were fired at a residence shortly after 3am.
Read more
Gardaí said a number of people were in the residence in the house at the time.
However, there were no injuries reported.
A garda spokesman confirmed the scene was preserved for technical examination and investigations are ongoing.
Today's Headlines
savage | Fatally assaulted prisoner had been moved to ‘safe area’ after kettle beating
Ekin Who? | Love Island winner Ekin-Su represented Ireland in a worldwide beauty pageant
critical condition | Man (30s) injured in early morning assault in Mulhuddart Village in west Dublin
Two arrested in people smuggling investigation in Belfast
The Banshees of Inisherin trailer released
'willfull obstruction' | Man faces trial after denying he seriously assaulted a female garda
CCTV shows moment stalker is caught by gardaí in Cork
off the rails | NTA rules out late-night Luas as pressure mounts for 24-hour service
No injuries | Gardaí probe early-morning shooting at house in Tallaght
Bail overturned | Tyrone man accused of strangling elderly mum whom he cared for refused bail