Gardaí probe early-morning shooting at house in Tallaght

Gardaí are investigating the incident in the Tallaght area, Dublin 24

Gardai have sealed off the scene

A number of shots were fired at a home in Tallaght early this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the incident in Dublin 24 in which shots were fired at a residence shortly after 3am.

Gardaí said a number of people were in the residence in the house at the time.

However, there were no injuries reported.

A garda spokesman confirmed the scene was preserved for technical examination and investigations are ongoing.