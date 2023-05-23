Gardaí probe assault on man (70s) near proposed asylum seeker property in Clare
They said they are "making enquiries" into the incident after the pensioner was admitted to University Hospital Limerick for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.
Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating an alleged assault on a man in his 70s in Corofin, Co Clare on Sunday night.
It has been reported that the man was attacked after he stopped his car and spoke to a group of people in the town near a property which is rumoured may soon be used to house international protection applicants.
Gardaí are waiting to interview the victim but a formal complaint has not been made.
Theresa O'Donohoe, a member of Clare Solidarity Network, told RTE: "We believe most people in Clare are compassionate and want to help those fleeing persecution and war.
"Unfortunately, their voices have been drowned out and intimidated by those seeking to block asylum seekers from coming to the area."
