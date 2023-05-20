Gardaí probe ‘all circumstances’ after man’s body found in Co Waterford

Gardai added that the results of a post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation

Gardaí have said they are “investigating all circumstances” after the body of a man was found in Dungarvan, Co Waterford in the early hours of this morning.

The man’s body was found in at approximately 6.10am today.

The body was removed to Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place at a later date.

Gardai added that the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

The scene is currently preserved.

