Gardaí probe ‘all circumstances’ after man’s body found in Co Waterford
Gardai added that the results of a post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation
Gardaí have said they are “investigating all circumstances” after the body of a man was found in Dungarvan, Co Waterford in the early hours of this morning.
The man’s body was found in at approximately 6.10am today.
The body was removed to Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place at a later date.
Gardai added that the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.
Read more
The scene is currently preserved.
Gardai said: “We are investigating all circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body in Grattan Square, Dungarvan, Co Waterford at approximately 6:10am today, Saturday, 20th of May 2023.
"The body was removed to Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place at a later date, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.
"The scene is currently preserved."
Today's Headlines
'muzzle's off' | Una Healy fans think she’s about to spill the beans on infamous throuple
mystery death | Gardaí probe ‘all circumstances’ after man’s body found in Co Waterford
breaking | Patrick Kielty says it is ‘real honour’ take over as host of Late Late Show
charges | Mountjoy inmate to face trial for alleged punch and headbutt attack on prison officer
fuming mad | Gardai probe alleged car park assault after footage emerges online
weather latest | Rainy day in store but temperatures to climb to 20C next week
day two | Sinn Fein on course to be largest party in NI local elections as counting resumes
GBH accused | Court hears alleged ‘iron bar’ burglar threatened to destroy man’s home
'gentle giant' | Bikers turn up to mourn ‘gentleman’ Longford motorcyclist who died last weekend
late blow | Shane Lowry overcomes ‘mental battle’ to join Rory McIlroy on US PGA leaderboard