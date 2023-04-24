Gardaí probe after claims GSOC investigator attended party with Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch

Simon Harris said this evening that he has received a report he requested from the chairperson of GSOC regarding the “serious matter”

Gardaí have launched an investigation into claims an investigator with the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) attended a party with Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch after his acquittal for the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.

Justice Minister Simon Harris said this evening that he has received a report he requested from the chairperson of GSOC regarding the “serious matter”.

Mr Harris said GSOC has now referred this matter to An Garda Síochána to establish if any concerns of a criminal nature arises.

"The minister believes this is the appropriate course of action to ensure that public confidence is maintained in GSOC,” a statement from the Department of Justice said.

"The minister thanks the chairperson of GSOC, Judge Rory McCabe, for his swift action and again reemphasises that GSOC has a vital role in upholding confidence in policing in Ireland.

"As this issue is now being considered by An Garda Síochána, it would not be appropriate to comment any further at this time.”

GSOC has been conducting its own inquiry following claims one of its investigators attended a party last Monday which was also attended by Mr Hutch.

Earlier that day, Mr Hutch has been found not guilty of the murder of David Byrne at the Special Criminal Court.

The investigator later resigned from GSOC.

Meanwhile GSOC also issued a statement on the hugely controversial affair.

“This afternoon, Monday 24 April 2023, GSOC submitted a report to the Minister for Justice outlining the action it has taken to date concerning the resignation of a member of our staff.

“When GSOC became aware last week of a potential conflict of interest involving a member of our staff, we immediately removed that member’s access to our systems and commenced an initial internal investigation. The staff member in question resigned shortly thereafter.

“GSOC engaged at a senior level with the Department of Justice and An Garda Síochána and continues to do so.

“We took these steps promptly in response to the disclosure of a potential conflict of interest so as to preserve the integrity of our systems and facilitate proper investigation of all matters relating to this.

“It is not GSOC’s policy to investigate itself and we see independent investigation as integral to proper oversight, due process and fairness.

“It is of paramount importance to establish whether any concerns of a criminal nature arise. This is a matter for An Garda Síochána in the first instance and GSOC is cooperating with them in their examination of the matter and will cooperate with any investigation that they deem necessary.

“GSOC is committed to ensuring that any further investigation into this matter that may prove necessary is carried out independently, to ensure that public confidence in the oversight of policing in Ireland is both fostered and maintained,” he added.

This is the first time An Garda Síochána has been tasked to investigate the GSOC whose function is to investigate potential garda misconduct.

It is understood that the GSOC investigator was renting accommodation from a female relative of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, he lived nearby and that is how he ended up at the party to celebrate Mr Hutch’s release on Monday night of last week.