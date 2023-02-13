Gardaí poke fun at driver who tested positive for four different drugs
The motorist was arrested and is due in court at a later date.
Gardaí in Westmeath revealed they arrested a driver who tested positive for four different drugs with a cheeky social media post.
The Delvin Roads Policing Unit were on their way to escort the Wexford hurling team from Cusack Park in Mullingar following their win against Westmeath yesterday afternoon when they stopped a driver for speeding.
The driver underwent a roadside drugs test and tested positive for cocaine, cannabis, benzodiazapene, and speed (amphetamines).
Delvin Roads Policing were enroute to escort the Wexford hurling team when they stopped this driver for speeding. The driver tested positive for Cocaine, cannabis, benzodiazapene & Amphetamines.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 13, 2023
The driver was arrested. Court to follow. #SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/eX2qpRGvtT
Taking to Twitter after the arrest, gardaí shared a humorous photo of a squad car parked on the hard shoulder.
Referencing the Hurling League match that had just taken place, they added the words “Lovely Hurlin’” on the image as well as the score 4-0, poking fun at the driver’s drug test record.
The garda account added an illustration of a hurl on fire beside the text for full effect.
They tweeted: “Delvin Roads Policing were enroute to escort the Wexford hurling team when they stopped this driver for speeding. The driver tested positive for Cocaine, cannabis, benzodiazapene & Amphetamines.
“The driver was arrested. Court to follow. #SaferRoads”.
