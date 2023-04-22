Gardai pepper spray man who smashed patrol car window with his head
Gardaí were forced to use pepper spray in order to subdue and arrest an aggressive msn at a Wexford town housing estate on Monday night.
The man also used his head to smash a rear passenger window of a garda patrol car while he was being transported to Wexford Garda Station.
The incident took place overnight on Monday and gardaí arrested the man, aged in his 20s, at Brendan Corish Gardens in town for public order offences.
It’s understood that the man had already come to garda attention earlier on that night and was extremely aggressive when approached by gardaí.
He was arrested and conveyed to Wexford Garda Station and assessed by a doctor and was due before Wexford District Court.
“Thankfully no gardaí or members of the public were injured,” a garda spokesperson said.
"However, such incidents highlight the dangers faced by gardaí when dealing with violent suspects during our daily duties.”
