Gardai not seeking anyone else after bodies of mum and boy found in west Dublin

Gardai at the scene in Clonee, Dublin 15

Gardai have launched an investigation after the bodies of a 35-year-old woman and her seven-month-old baby son were found at a property in west Dublin this afternoon.

Emergency services and gardai arrived at the scene of the tragedy at around 3pm after being alerted by witnesses.

Gardai discovered the remains of the mother and her infant son at the house in the Beechfield Estate, Clonee, Dublin 15.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the baby boy was the victim of foul play while toxicologists will now be called in to try and determine the cause of the mother’s death.

At this early stage, gardai are not seeking anyone else in relation to the tragedy and, according to sources, no-one was in the house the time of their deaths.

Sources said a note which was found at the scene will now be a major focus of the investigation.

The mother and her infant son are understood to be Irish nationals.

Tonight, the two bodies remain at scene which has been preserved for forensic and technical examination.

The local coroner and office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

A Garda Family Liaison Officer has also been appointed to liaise with the family.

A garda spokesperson said: "Shortly after 3pm today, Gardaí and emergency services attended at a house in the Beechfield area of Dublin 15.

“A female adult (40s) and a baby boy were discovered inside the house deceased. They were both pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

“Their bodies remain at scene which is preserved for forensic and technical examination.

“The local Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified. A Garda Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to liaise with the family.

“The outcomes of a post-mortem examinations will determine the course Garda investigations into both deaths.

“No further information is available at this time.”

Last night, social media users described their shock at the news.

One Twitter user wrote: “So much pain and suffering right now. My thoughts & prayers are with this woman and the baby boys family, loved one's & friends.”

While on Facebook, one local woman wrote: “Oh my God I'm lost for words ..another little angel baby in god's heavenly home forever more.so sad.”