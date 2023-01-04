Gardai manhunt for scrambler gang who hijacked food delivery rider in Tallaght

One of the youths drove away from the scene on his motorcycle which was later recovered by gardaí having been abandoned on the N81

A gang of youths on scramblers who attacked a food delivery rider and stole his motorbike in a terrifying hijacking ordeal in Tallaght are still on the loose, gardai have said.

The victim had been making deliveries on the Cheeverstown Road in Tallaght at 3.10pm on New Year’s Day when the gang forced him off his motorcycle.

He was attacked during the incident and has since received medical treatment for his injures.

One of the youths drove away from the scene on his motorcycle which was later recovered by gardaí having been abandoned on the N81.

Gardai in Tallaght have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

“At approximately 3.10pm a man in his 20s reported the theft of his motorcycle following an incident on Cheeverstown Road, Tallaght,” gardai said.

“It’s understood he had been carrying out food deliveries in the area when he was forced from his motorcycle by a group of male youths on scrambler bikes.

“He was assaulted by the group before one of the youths drove away from the scene on his motorcycle.

“The motorcycle was later recovered by gardaí having been abandoned on the N81. The injured man is continuing to recover from the incident and has since received medical treatment for his injures.”

Gardai are particularly appealing to those with video footage (including dash cam) from Cheeverstown Road or surrounding areas at the time to make contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station