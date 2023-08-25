Gardaí launch probe after man is allegedly stabbed in Longford town

The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken by ambulance to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar for treatment to what have been described as non life threatening injuries.

A man is recovering this morning after he was allegedly stabbed in Longford town yesterday evening.

Gardaí rushed to the scene of the incident on Richmond Street in the midlands town after receiving a report that a man had sustained a single stab wound following an alleged assault.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken by ambulance to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar for treatment to what have been described as non life threatening injuries.

A number of officers attended the scene shortly before 5:30pm where the man was found with injuries arising as a result of the alleged assault.

"Gardaí are investigating an incident of assault which occurred on Richmond Street, Longford town yesterday, Thursday 24, August 2023 at approximately 5.25pm," said a garda spokesperson.

"A man (30s) was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar for treatment of injuries which are believed to be non life-threatening.

It's believed the incident may be linked to an episode barely 24 hours beforehand when a window was allegedly damaged just yards from where last night's alleged assault is understood to have occurred.

Gardaí said a man in his early 30s was later arrested and detained in connection to that incident but has since been released without charge.

"Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage which occurred at a premises on Richmond Street, Longford town on Wednesday, 23rd August 2023 at approximately 11pm," added the spokesperson.

"A man (30s) who was arrested in relation to the incident has since been released."