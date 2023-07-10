Gardaí launch probe after girl injured in Hill 16 brawl during hurling semi-final

The incident, which was captured on video, showed fans clashing on the terrace in one video, a girl who was not in any way involved in the altercation, was seen bleeding from her face.

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a teenage girl received injuries in the course of a brawl on Hill 16 in Croke Park yesterday evening.

The incident, which was captured on video, showed fans clashing on the terrace in one video, a girl who was not in any way involved in the altercation, was seen bleeding from her face.

Gardaí in Fitzgibbon Street are investigating the incident of alleged assault that occurred on Hill 16, Croke Park, at around 5.30pm yesterday during the semi-final between Kilkenny and Clare.

No arrests have yet been made.

“An altercation broke out between two separate persons and a female teenager (who was not involved in the incident) was injured during the incident. She received medical attention and her injuries are non-life threatening.

“Any person who has information in relation to this incident, is requested to contact Mountjoy garda station on 01-6668600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any other garda station.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.