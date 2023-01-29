Gardai launch investigation after alleged sex assault on young woman on Finglas street
It is understood that the woman had been dropped off near her home when she was allegedly attacked
Gardaí have launched an investigation after a young woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on a north Dublin street over the weekend.
The incident is believed to have taken place on the Cappagh Road in Finglas, Dublin 11 in the early hours of Friday morning.
It is understood that the woman had been dropped off near her home when she was allegedly attacked, the Irish Sun reports.
Read more
Gardaí confirmed that they have not arrested anyone in relation to this incident but an investigation is underway.
A spokesperson said: ”Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that occurred in the early hours of this morning, Friday 27th January 2023.
“No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.”
Today's Headlines
Showdown | Cork council brace themselves for court battle against heiress puppy farmer Anne Broderick
LOVED UP | First couple to get married after meeting on RTÉ’s First Dates will walk down aisle in November
IN-TENTS SHAME | Inside Dublin’s ‘tent city’ as desperate homeless forced to camp out in woods
'Horrendous' | Gardai launch investigation after alleged sex assault on young woman on Finglas street
Jepic Shot | Jedward sneak photo of Tom Cruise as they dine with pal Gemma Collins in London restaurant
Guilty plea | Donegal money mule who let criminals filter €30k through his bank account avoids jail
TRAGEDY | Young man (26) killed after being hit by bus in Belfast named locally as Samuel McAuley
'Low Blow | Man (50s) arrested in Wicklow as cocaine worth €100k seized by gardaí
weapons find | Nine men charged after hatchets and machetes found during search of suspicious vans
klopp talk | Every word of Jurgen Klopp’s press conference as Liverpool crash out of FA Cup