Gardai launch investigation after alleged sex assault on young woman on Finglas street

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a young woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on a north Dublin street over the weekend.

The incident is believed to have taken place on the Cappagh Road in Finglas, Dublin 11 in the early hours of Friday morning.

It is understood that the woman had been dropped off near her home when she was allegedly attacked, the Irish Sun reports.

Gardaí confirmed that they have not arrested anyone in relation to this incident but an investigation is underway.

A spokesperson said: ”Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that occurred in the early hours of this morning, Friday 27th January 2023.

“No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.”