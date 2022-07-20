Gardai investigating two alleged sex assaults in Wexford Town

Gardai are also investigating a second allegation of rape or sexual assault

Gardaí are investigating two assaults in Wexford Town that took place within days of each other.

It has been reported that an alleged rape took place in the vicinity of Clayton Whites Hotel in Wexford Town on Saturday, July 9.

Gardaí are also investigating a second allegation of sexual assault that is alleged to have taken place in Redmond Park on Wednesday, July 13.

According to the Wexford People, a Garda source said that a definite line of inquiry was being followed and they were not seeking to talk to anybody else.

“Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that is reported to have occurred on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Wexford Town,” a garda spokesperson said this morning.

“Gardaí are (also) investigating an alleged assault that is reported to have occurred on Wednesday, July 13, in Wexford Town.”

Gardai added that there was “no further information available at this time. Investigations are ongoing”.

The incident at Clayton Whites Hotel is believed to have occurred in the vicinity of the car park in the early hours when not many people were around.

The woman was subsequently taken to hospital in Waterford where she was received treatment.

Gardaí from the Divisional Protective Services Unit in Wexford launched a full investigation into the matter and it is believed that CCTV footage will play a vital role.

A garda source said that a definite line of enquiry is being followed in relation to the case, but stated that no arrests had been made at this time.

Clayton Whites Hotel declined to comment on the situation, given that it is the subject of an active investigation.

The Wexford People said a Garda source had confirmed they were satisfied that the two incidents were not linked.

Cllr Leonard Kelly told the Wexford People he was appalled to hear of this latest incident.

“It comes back to the same point,” he said. “People need to feel safe in our public spaces. If we can’t do that through active policing or if the resources aren’t there for regular patrols etc, then we need to do that with CCTV.”

The lack of CCTV in Redmond Park was raised previously by Cllr Kelly, when mobile phone footage circulated of a man performing a lewd act in the bushes at the back of the park while children played in the playground nearby.

There were further calls again in September of last year when the new €150,000 playground there was vandalised before it even opened to the public. In the meantime, there’s also been reports of drug dealing and drug taking within the park.

However, Cllr Kelly has pointed out that the park is largely safe.

"I am conscious to point out that Redmond Park has been a great investment for the council,” he said. “It is a safe space by and large and I’d still encourage people to use it.”