Gardai investigating organised crime in Co Sligo make another arrest
Two other men who were arrested on Monday remain detained at Garda stations in Co Sligo
Another man has been arrested by gardai investigating organised crime in Sligo.
He is being quizzed by gardai at a Garda station in Co Sligo as part of an ongoing investigation.
Two other men who were arrested on Monday remain detained at Garda stations in Co Sligo, under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.
“Gardaí in Sligo have arrested another man in connection with an investigation into organised crime in Sligo, this morning Wednesday 9th November, 2022,” gardai said this morning.
Read more
“He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 50, Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Garda stations in Co. Sligo.
“The two men arrested on Monday 7th November 2022 as part of this investigation remained detained at Garda stations in Co. Sligo.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
Yesterday, gardai said that a woman who had been arrested alongside two men after a number of searches was released without charge, with a file now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
A total of 14 people have now been arrested so far in connection with this investigation and two people have been charged.
Today's Headlines
Seven deadly sins | Grandparents among seven who caused ‘carnage’ during brawl in Ireland’s tidiest town
red-faced | Traveller comedian defends Muireann O'Connell after 'knackered' comment
Dedicated | Crowds turn out for funeral of ‘beautiful’ grandmother of Regency shooting victim David Byrne
Fatal Stabbing | Dublin man (36) ‘fell’ on knife, woman arrested after fatal stabbing claims
'grave error' | Two men accused of helping Regency shooting were ‘unfairly’ questioned by gardai, court hears
Star power | Louis Walsh says RTÉ presenter Doireann Garrihy ‘needs to get out of Ireland’
RIP | Irishman (61) who died after alleged assault in New Zealand honoured at memorial service
inquest | Coroner’s warning as tragic mum (21) dies after mixing alcohol with etizolam
TECH WRECK | Leo Varadkar accused of ‘waffling’ in RTE Prime Time interview on tech job losses
what the cluck | Passenger caught trying to smuggle gun onto flight hidden inside raw chicken