Gardai investigating organised crime in Co Sligo make another arrest

Another man has been arrested by gardai investigating organised crime in Sligo.

He is being quizzed by gardai at a Garda station in Co Sligo as part of an ongoing investigation.

Two other men who were arrested on Monday remain detained at Garda stations in Co Sligo, under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

“Gardaí in Sligo have arrested another man in connection with an investigation into organised crime in Sligo, this morning Wednesday 9th November, 2022,” gardai said this morning.

“He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 50, Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Garda stations in Co. Sligo.

“The two men arrested on Monday 7th November 2022 as part of this investigation remained detained at Garda stations in Co. Sligo.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Yesterday, gardai said that a woman who had been arrested alongside two men after a number of searches was released without charge, with a file now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A total of 14 people have now been arrested so far in connection with this investigation and two people have been charged.