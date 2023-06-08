Gardai investigating drive-by shooting in Limerick City
Shots were reportedly discharged from a firearm from a car driving by a house on Hyde Road, Ballinacurra Weston
Garda are investigating an alleged drive-by shooting in Limerick City last weekend, it emerged this evening.
Shots were reportedly discharged from a firearm from a car driving by a house on Hyde Road, Ballinacurra Weston, last Sunday.
It’s understood a number of people were at the house at the time but no one was injured.
When asked about it, the Garda Press Office replied: “Gardaí received report of an alleged discharging of a firearm in the Ballinacurra area of Limerick on Sunday 4th June 2023.”
“No injuries have been reported at this time and no arrests have been made.”
A Garda spokesman said the Limerick Gardaí “investigations are ongoing”.
Reliable sources said a car drove by a house in the area and shots were discharged but that no one was injured.
Meanwhile, Gardai responded to the Hyde Road area in large numbers this Thursday evening, and conducted a number of searches on open ground.
A number of areas in the community were cordoned off by Gardai including the junction between Hyde Road and Childers Road as well as a large green area.
Eye witnesses reported observing Gardai conduct searches of open ground.
It is not known if the Garda response to the area this evening was linked to the drive-by gun attack last weekend.
The Garda Press Office said it was not aware of any Garda operation in the area this evening.
