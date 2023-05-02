Body found | 

Gardaí investigating death of woman (40s) at Limerick hotel

The sad find was made in the early hours of the morning.

Gardaí in Limerick are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in a hotel in Limerick city.

A statement from An Garda Síochána this morning said:

“Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances in relation to the death of a woman (mid 40s) at a hotel in Limerick in the early hours of this morning Tuesday 2nd May, 2023.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene after 3am and investigations are ongoing. The body remains at the scene, and a post mortem will take place in due course which will determine the course of the investigation.”


