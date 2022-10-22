Gardai investigating as man (60s) dies after being found on Dublin street with ‘unexplained injuries’

Detectives have made an appeal for witnesses

Gardai in Blanchardstown have launched an investigation after a man in his 60s was found injured on street in Dublin 15 in the early hours of this morning.

Just before 3am Gardai received reports that there was a man with unexplained injuries on the Old Navan Road, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15.

He was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown where he was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem will be carried out today, which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who were in the vicinity of Blanchardstown Road North, the Old Navan Road and Blanchardstown Shopping Centre and surrounding areas between 12am and 3am and observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward.

Any road users (particularly taxi drivers) or pedestrians who were travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

In a statement, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said: “Gardaí in Blanchardstown are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death in unexplained circumstances of a man in the Dublin 15 area in the early hours of Saturday, 22nd October, 2022.”

“At approximately 2:50am, Gardaí received reports of a male with unexplained injuries on the Old Navan Road, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15.”

“The man, aged in his early 60s, was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he was later pronounced dead. The body has since been taken to Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem will be conducted on Saturday, 22nd October, 2022, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.”