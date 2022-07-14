Gardaí investigating alleged rape in hotel car park in Wexford
Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating an alleged rape in Wexford town centre in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The incident occurred in the vicinity of the car park of Clayton Whites Hotel in the early hours when not many people were around, it is understood.
The woman was subsequently taken to hospital in Waterford where she was checked over and received treatment.
Gardaí from the Divisional Protective Services Unit in Wexford are now carrying out a full investigation into the matter and it is believed that CCTV footage will play a vital role.
A garda source said that a definite line of enquiry is being followed in relation to the case, but stated that no arrests had been made at this time.
Clayton Whites Hotel declined to comment on the situation, given that it is the subject of an active investigation.
