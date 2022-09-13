Gardaí investigating after man’s body found in Dublin flat complex
Gardaí said the body was discovered at around 6.20pm in a flat at Kevin Barry House on Coleraine Street.
Gardaí are investigating after the discovery of a man's body in a flat complex in Dublin's north inner city yesterday evening.
Gardaí said his remains were discovered at around 6.20pm in a flat at Kevin Barry House on Coleraine Street.
"An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time," gardaí said in a statement this evening.
The scene has been preserved pending the arrival of the State Pathologist.
It is understood that a post-mortem to be conducted tomorrow will determine the course of their investigation.
