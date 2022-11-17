Probe | 

Gardaí investigate ‘suspected petrol bomb attack’ in Dundalk

The incident took place in the Saltown area of the town at around 11.45pm on Wednesday, 16 November.

Neasa CumiskeySunday World

Gardaí in Louth are investigating a suspected petrol bomb attack in Dundalk last night.

No arrests have been made as investigations into the “incident of criminal damage” continue.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred in the Saltown area of Dundalk, Co. Louth, at approximately 11:45pm, Wednesday 16th November 2022.

“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.”


