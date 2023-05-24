Gardai investigate second alleged assault on teenager in Navan

The incident is reported to have occurred in the Trim Road area on the morning of Wednesday, May 17

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating an alleged assault on a teenage girl in Navan, Co Meath.

They say that the incident is reported to have occurred in the Trim Road area on the morning of Wednesday, May 17.

A garda spokesman added that medical assistance was not required and that investigations into this matter are “ongoing”.

In a separate incident last week, five boys were questioned by specialist officers about their roles in an attack on a 14-year-old boy in the town.

The attack was videoed, went viral online and ended up making international news headlines.

The video of the assault, which caused political outrage and shocked the nation, shows the teen boy walking out of school grounds at Beaufort College in Navan pursued by a group of other students.

One student punches the boy in the head, which emboldens others to attack him from behind. The boy tries to get away but falls to the ground where he is repeatedly kicked, punched and stamped on by up to five other students as he tries to crawl to safety.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.