Gardaí investigate online threat claims made against school in Drogheda, Co Louth
Gardaí are investigating a threat made on social media against a school in Co Louth today.
Officers attended St Oliver’s Community College in Drogheda earlier today following claims of an online threat.
A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating a threat made on a social media messaging app towards an educational institution in Drogheda today, Wednesday 21st September, 2022.
Read more
“Ongoing patrols of the area are taking place.”
Investigations ongoing.
sundayworld.com has contacted St Oliver’s Community College and is awaiting a response.
