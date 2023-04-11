Gardai investigate following disappearance of over 40 sheep in Co Donegal
Gardai in Co Donegal are investigating the theft of more than 40 sheep, many of which were in lamb.
The sheep, mainly ewes, were stolen from a mountain area in Largybrack, Glencolmcille.
It is the latest in a spate of theft of sheep.
It is estimated these sheep were taken between March 12th and April 2nd.
Gardai suspect that a trailer was used to remove the sheep and take them from their mountainside location.
Last week Gardai also reported the theft of four heifers from the Kilmacrennan area of Donegal.
A Garda spokesperson said "We appeal to anybody who may have any information in relation to the theft of or current whereabouts of the sheep to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530. The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111."
