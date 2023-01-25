Gardai investigate firearms incident in Longford after shots fired in Dundarragh estate
Gardaí are appealing to those with camera footage or to any motorist with dash cam footage from the estate at the time of the incident to contact them
Gardai are investigating a firearms incident in Co Longford after a number of shots were fired in Dundarragh.
At approximately 3.30pm, gardai were alerted after a weapon was discharged at the entrance to Dundarragh Estate, Longford.
Nobody was injured during the incident.
“Gardaí in Longford are investigating the discharge of a firearm at Dundarragh, Longford that occurred this afternoon Tuesday 24th January,” gardai said.
“At approximately 3.30pm, gardaí were alerted after a number of shots were fired at the entrance to Dundarragh Estate, Longford. No persons were injured during the incident.
“The scene was preserved and a technical examination has taken place.”
Investigating gardai are appealing to anyone who was in the Dundarragh area of Longford between 3.30pm and 3.45pm, or in the Longford town area from 2.30pm and 3.40pm and seen anything unusual, and who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.
Gardaí are also appealing to those with camera footage or to any motorist with dash cam footage from the estate at the time of the incident to contact the Incident Room at Longford Garda Station.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Investigations are ongoing.
