sinister | 

Gardaí investigate attempted kidnapping of man in north Dublin

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing

Stock picture

Neil FetherstonhaughSunday World

Gardaí are investigating an attempted kidnap in Dublin.

The attempted “false imprisonment” of a man in the Northern Cross area, Dublin 17, occurred at approximately 10.10am yesterday morning, a garda spokesperson said.

However, no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Read more

“Gardaí are investigating an attempted false imprisonment of a man in north Dublin,” a spokesperson confirmed.

"The incident took place in the Northern Cross area, Dublin 17 at around 10.10am yesterday morning, November 2.

"No arrests have been made at this time.”


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos