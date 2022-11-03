Gardaí investigate attempted kidnapping of man in north Dublin

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing

Gardaí are investigating an attempted kidnap in Dublin.

The attempted “false imprisonment” of a man in the Northern Cross area, Dublin 17, occurred at approximately 10.10am yesterday morning, a garda spokesperson said.

“Gardaí are investigating an attempted false imprisonment of a man in north Dublin,” a spokesperson confirmed.

"The incident took place in the Northern Cross area, Dublin 17 at around 10.10am yesterday morning, November 2.

"No arrests have been made at this time.”