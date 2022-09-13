Gardaí investigate alleged drugging and sex attack at Sligo ‘party house’

The property has been vandalised since the incident and is currently unoccupied

Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened at a property which has been of concern to officers for a number of months.

The house in the Sligo town area – described as “a party house which has an open-door policy” – was sealed off for a number of days last week as gardaí carried out a forensic and technical examination.

The Sunday Worldunderstands that gardaí are investigating an allegation that a young woman was drugged and sexually assaulted in the house last Tuesday night.

There have been no arrests so far in the case which is being investigated by Sligo gardaí.

“Gardaí are still at the evidence-gathering process in this investigation,” a source said.

Earlier this year, the same property where it is alleged the female was attacked last week, was at the centre of an investigation which cannot be outlined here for legal reasons.

“This concerned different individuals and different circumstances but the location was the same,” a source said.

“It is not just gardaí who have been concerned about the activities in that house, there are a number of elderly residents who live nearby and their quality of life has been affected by what has been going on there. Anti-social behaviour would be an understatement,” the source added.

It is understood that the alleged victim in the case was treated at a Sexual Assault Treatment Unit in a hospital.

The number of rapes being reported to An Garda Síochána continues to increase, according to statistics from the first half of this year.

Figures released by gardaí last month show a 23pc increase in the reported instances of rape in the first six months of this year when compared to 2021.

It also represents an 11pc rise on 2019, which is the most recent pre-pandemic reference point.

Sexual offences have been increasing in Ireland since early 2015 and although they appeared to plateau in 2020, the upward trend resumed last year, then fell marginally (3pc) since January 2022.

At the time, a statement from An Garda Síochána said: “The increase in sexual offences figures may relate to a change in reporting behaviour whereby victims are increasingly likely to report sexual crime.”