Gardaí investigate after thieves rip roofing from 188-year-old Wicklow castle

​Thieves tear copper sheets off roof of glenart castle

Expensive copper sheeting has been stolen from the roof of the 188 year-old Glenart Castle in Arklow.

Wicklow Gardaí are investigating the theft of large sections of copper sheeting from the roof of the historic Glenart Castle in Arklow.

Reports suggest that the thieves accessed the roof of the 188-year-old castle, which is in private ownership, via the side of the building before removing the expensive sheets and dropping them onto the lawn below.

The theft is just the latest in a series perpetrated at the local heritage site, with the criminal “free for all” seeing heads removed from statues, downpipes stolen and the downstairs kitchen ransacked all down through the years.

Incensed by the shocking state of the roof, Cllr Peir Leonard said: “This is a whole new low. I can tell you, it wouldn’t have been an easy job for them to get that copper off the roof.

“There was one titanium ladder left out there the day I went out there, so it seems they scaled the side of the building and went up on the top, then threw the copper sheets off the side.

“You can see the extent of the damage in the photographs. These sheets are quite substantial, so they must have thrown them down onto the grass and then broken them up later. They’d be worth a fair bit of money to them too, that’s for sure.

“There has been lots of stuff robbed over the years. They got into the kitchen, and they robbed downpipes. Statues have been vandalised – but this is a whole new level now. I’d say it’s the same crowd that took the kitchen, and now they’ve moved on to the roof – it’s like a free for all.

“The owners had CCTV in place and have forked out thousands on it on a regular basis, but the robbers simply disconnected it all.

“The gardaí came down to investigate, and I asked them if they could put out a notice showing what had been taken, but they indicated that it was most likely already sold or melted down.

“The big problem this time, as I see it, is that they’ve taken part of the roof now, and obviously there is a serious issue with rain coming in and the prospect of substantial water damage. If there is any hope of keeping the building and it ever being used as a local tourism site, this will have to be prevented from happening.

“It’s just so sad to see. It is easy to access the grounds of the castle and some people walk there regularly – without doing damage. The Arklow community are rightly concerned at this disgraceful theft, and their calls for further protection of the building are more than justified.”

After constructing a modest manor house on the property, The Allens, originally from Staffordshire, England, built the expertly crafted Glenart Castle in 1835.

Home to several notable families and individuals after their ownership, including the Earls of Carysfort, the castle was also used by the British Red Cross during World War I, serving as a refuge and convalescent home for hundreds of wounded soldiers.

Eager to see that rich and illustrious history retained, the Arklow community turned to social media after the theft, where they declared their shock at the “disgraceful” robbery and questioned why the castle is not protected and promoted as a tourist attraction.

“I think I’ve heard it all now – that’s desperate measures,” Gina Farrell said. “Such a beautiful place. How does someone even manage to get up and steal some roof off a castle? The mind boggles.”

Edwina Cahill added: “You cannot be surprised this is happening. It is criminal that it was let go to such a state over the last 15 years. It is a heritage site, I would assume with documented Victorian-style gardens. It’s actually a disgrace.”

“I questioned some years back why the OPW was not involved with the protection of this piece of history,” Mary McDonald commented. “If it was in any other county, or even country, it would be a major tourist attraction with the grounds being put to good economical use. I understand it’s in private ownership.”

Summing up the mood in the community, Peter Clare said: “We have our own castle in the main street, millions and millions have been spent on the parade ground, yet not a picture, nor an information board about the castle, people walk by it every day and don’t even know it’s there.

“The structure remains unprotected from the elements. It should be the central tourist attraction of the town. I can’t understand why it’s not tapped into.

“I was showing a couple of visitors the castle walls last week, and they just couldn’t understand why the whole area wasn’t a protected structure with a visitor centre. They were amazed about the headless drummer boy, and it’s really shameful nothing has been done up to now.”