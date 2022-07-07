Gardai investigate after shots fired at property in Clara, Co Offaly

‘No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing’

Gardai are investigating an incident in Co Offaly on Tuesday night in which shots were fired at a property in Oakview, Clara.

They say there no injuries reported but they have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“At approximately 11.30pm on Tuesday night, gardaí received reports that a number of shots had been fired at a property in Oakview, Clara, Co Offaly,” gardaí said.

“No injuries were reported during the incident.

READ MORE

“No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.