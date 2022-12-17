Gardai in new bid to solve murder of man in Castlebar petrol station nine years ago

At the station, a number of shots were fired from a vehicle described as a BMW Estate car which was graphite grey in colour

Gardai have urged anyone with information on the murder of Owen Maughan in Co Mayo nine years ago to come forward.

The 26-year-old was fatally wounded when he was shot at a service station on the Moneen Road, Castlebar, at 3.30pm on the afternoon of Wednesday, December 18, 2013.

Owen and his wife Anne who lived locally were married for eight years and had a very close relationship.

They had headed into town early on the morning of December 18 to run a few errands.

Later that afternoon they went home where Anne prepared lunch while Owen left to go to a nearby service station to fill up some water canisters.

Gardaí say they know that the BMW Estate car was stolen from a hotel near Dublin Airport, on December 6, 2013. Gardaí believe this vehicle was in the Dublin area for some time after this and would have refuelled a number of times.

The registration of the car was 06G3981. The car was fitted with cloned registration plates, this number was 09D30024.

“Following the shooting on December 18, 2013, this car travelled out the Claremorris road and was discovered two days later at Derryvohey in Mayo”, gardai said. It had been destroyed by fire.

“Despite extensive Garda enquiries, no arrests have been made in relation to this investigation.”

Nine years on, and gardaí and Owens’ family are appealing for people to come forward to assist with the investigation.

“Gardaí would encourage anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward to them,” they said.

Persons with information can contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094-9038200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.