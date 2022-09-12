Gardai in Meath investigate as significant amount of grass seed stolen in ‘unusual theft’
Gardai in Meath are said to have launched an investigation following a reported theft of over 200 acres of grass seed stolen from a farmer’s premises near Kinnegad, Co. Meath over the weekend.
The grass seed branded ‘Tipperary Grass’ is said to be valued at over €16,000.
Agritech’s Managing Director, Brian O’Slatarra has explained that due to regulation, grass seed cannot be sold without a Department of Agriculture label detailing the grass seed mixture and batch number and consequently Gardai are aware of the batch numbers relating to each bag.
He urged farmers to be extra vigilant and be mindful of the theft when purchasing grass seed or when offered grass seed for sale.
Agritech are offering a €5,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of this seed, deemed a very unusual theft.
The matter is being handled by Trim Garda Station and anyone with any information please contact Gardai at the station on 046 948 1540.
Today's Headlines
Leg-ging it | Three men with links to Ireland caught after stealing over €5,300 worth of Lego
shock discovery | Man whose body was discovered in Dublin flat suffered ‘severe head injuries’
Mac-game | Conor McGregor appears in computer game featuring an avatar based on himself
tributes | John Aldridge explains why Liverpool fans boo the British national anthem
shocking claims | Gardaí investigate alleged drugging and sex attack at Sligo ‘party house’
'Wild animal' | Australian man (77) killed by kangaroo he ‘kept as pet’ in rare attack
Mitchelstown Saints | Three Cork brothers who died in a gruesome murder suicide take bloody secret to their graves
heartbroken | Children who died in Co Westmeath car fire to be laid to rest on Thursday
Jed wrong | Jedward receive death threats over controversial comments about Queen Elizabeth II
stabbing incident | Woman (20s) arrested after man found with stab wounds outside Dublin apartment