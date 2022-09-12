Gardai in Meath investigate as significant amount of grass seed stolen in ‘unusual theft’

A €5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of the seed

A €5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of this seed.

Gardai in Meath are said to have launched an investigation following a reported theft of over 200 acres of grass seed stolen from a farmer’s premises near Kinnegad, Co. Meath over the weekend.

The grass seed branded ‘Tipperary Grass’ is said to be valued at over €16,000.

Agritech’s Managing Director, Brian O’Slatarra has explained that due to regulation, grass seed cannot be sold without a Department of Agriculture label detailing the grass seed mixture and batch number and consequently Gardai are aware of the batch numbers relating to each bag.

He urged farmers to be extra vigilant and be mindful of the theft when purchasing grass seed or when offered grass seed for sale.

Agritech are offering a €5,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of this seed, deemed a very unusual theft.

The matter is being handled by Trim Garda Station and anyone with any information please contact Gardai at the station on 046 948 1540.