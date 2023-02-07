Gardai in Cork share pun-laden Facebook post after seizing fireworks from speeding car

‘The traffic lads have a short fuse when it comes to road safety’

Some of the fireworks that were seized

Gardai in Cork have posted a pun-laden message on Facebook relating to the seizure of a quantity of fireworks when a driver was pulled over for speeding at 153kmh.

Taking to the social media site, the tonge-in-cheek post on the Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region page reveals how the Roads Policing Unit based in Mitchelstown “observed the vehicle travelling at speed yesterday”.

“The traffic lads have a short fuse when it comes to road safety, so stopped the driver to verify their identity using our mobility device,” the post reveals.

“With these, we can check instantly if the driver has anything outstanding, which their driving clearly wasn't.

“If this driver's bank holiday went with a bang, their failed roadside drug test ensured it was quickly turning into a damp squib.

“They were arrested, and a search of the vehicle revealed a quantity of fireworks in the boot.”

Gardai rounded off the post with a cracking sign off: “An investigation file will now be prepared in relation to the road traffic offences and, as for the fireworks, they won't be let off.”