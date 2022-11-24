Gardai hunt gunman after shots are fired at house in Galway
Gardai confirmed that they have launched an investigation into ‘criminal damage’ to the property in the Corrach Bui estate
A number of shots were fired at a house in Galway last night with the gunman making a getaway.
Gardai have confirmed they are investigating the shooting incident at the property in the Rahoon area on the outskirts of the city just after 7pm.
The gunman remains on the run as gardai sealed off the scene after the incident.
Gardai confirmed that they have launched an investigation into “criminal damage” to the property in the Corrach Bui estate, adding that no injuries were reported.
“Gardaí attended the scene of criminal damage at a house in Corrach Bui, Salthill, Galway on Wednesday evening 23rd November, 2022 at approximately 7.20pm,” a Garda spokesron said.
“A number of shots were discharged at a house and caused criminal damage to the house. No persons were injured during the incident.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
