Gardaí hunt gang after woman attacked during overnight burglary in Donegal

Gardaí are hunting a gang after a woman was attacked during an overnight burglary in Co Donegal.

The woman, who is in her 40s, was asleep at her home in the Grey Rock area of Milford when the incident happened.

The victim was awoken by the intruders at around 3am.

Gardaí say they attended the scene of an aggravated burglary in the area.

The burglars fled but it is not known if anything was taken in the raid.

The woman was treated at the scene for her injuries.

Her injuries are not believed to be serious but she is suffering from shock as a result of her ordeal.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed "Gardaí attended the scene of an aggravated burglary that occurred at approximately 3am this morning, Tuesday, 22nd of August 2023 in the Grey Rock area of Milford, Co Donegal.

"A woman aged in her 40s received treatment for non-life threatening injuries at the scene."

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing at this time.