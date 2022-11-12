Gardai hunt for armed robber who held up business in Cork with knife
The raider is said to have left the scene with a substantial sum of money.
Gardai have launched a hunt for an armed raider who held up a business in Cork yesterday afternoon.
A garda spokesman said one man entered the business premises on South Douglas Road armed with a knife and demanded money at approximately 1.50 pm yesterday afternoon.
He held a male customer at knifepoint and threatened the staff. He left the scene with a substantial sum of money.
No persons were injured.
Officers from Anglesea Street Garda station attended and have asked any potential witnesses to contact them.
Gardaí are appealing to any persons or road users who were in or near South Douglas Road, Cork on the afternoon of Friday 11th November, 2022 between 1.30p.m. and 2.30p.m. and who may have video/dash cam footage or anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward to them.
Anyone with information are asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station at (021) 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
