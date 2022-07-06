Gardai hunt driver after pedestrian allegedly punched to the ground during road rage attack
Gardai have said they are investigating an assault in Co Limerick after a man was attacked in an apparent road rage incident.
The man, in his 50s, sustained injuries when he was struck by the driver of a car which stopped at Parnell Street at 5.45pm on July 1.
"The man, in his fifties, was walking along Parnell Street when he decided to cross the street as he had the green man to cross safely,” Sergeant Ber Leetch told the Limerick Leader.
“Suddenly a car, driven by another man, drove past him. The pedestrian was shocked and shouted at the driver. The driver then stopped the car, returned to the pedestrian and punched him into the right side of his face.”
The pedestrian was reportedly knocked to the ground by the force of the punch before the assailant drove off in the direction of Wickham Street.
"Gardai are sure there must be some witnesses to this assault," said Sgt Leetch added.
Gardai confirmed that they are investigating an incident of assault that occurred on July 1 at 5.45pm on Parnell Street, Co Limerick.
A man in his 50s was assaulted,” they added. “No medical attention was sought.
“No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”
Roxboro Garda station can be contacted at (061) 214340.
