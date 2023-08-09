knife terror | 

Gardai hunt armed robber who threatened with staff with knife in North Dublin

The robber demanded that staff open the cash register but fled empty-handed a short time later

Neil Fetherstonhaugh

Gardai are hunting an armed robber who threatened staff with a knife while demanding cash from the register of a shop in North Dublin.

The man walked into the store armed with what is believed to be a knife on Marsfield Avenue, Clongriffin on Tuesday evening.

Gardai said no items were stolen and no injuries were reported.

“Gardaí are investigating a robbery that occurred on the evening of Tuesday 8th August 2023 in Dublin 13,” gardaí sad.

“It’s reported that a male entered a shop on Marsfield Avenue at approximately 6.40pm armed with what was believed to be a knife and demanded the cash register be opened.

“The male left the shop shortly after. No items were taken and no injuries were reported.”

Gardai added: “Investigations are ongoing.”


