Gardaí hope to charge drug dealer who ordered murder of Coolock dad Jordan Davis

Jordan Davis's mother Sandra with family members outside the Central Criminal Court. Photo: Collins Agency

Gardaí are hoping to bring charges against a drug dealer suspected of ordering the murder of young father Jordan Davis.

The 22-year-old was shot dead in 2019 while pushing his infant son in a pram near a primary school in Darndale, north Dublin.

Earlier this month, Wayne Cooney (31) was handed a life sentence after a jury found he was the gunman who fired eight shots at Davis.

Detectives believe Cooney was instructed to carry out the murder by a 33-year-old drug dealer over a €70,000 debt.

The dealer, referred to only as “CD” during the trial, sent Mr Davis threatening messages before his death.

In one text he wrote: “I’m on your case mate, it won’t be long.” He later told him: “Soon, very soon, bang bang.”

The Sunday World has learned that a file on “CD” was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in relation to the inquiry, and that he was also suspected of intimidating witnesses.

Sources gardaí are hopeful there is sufficient evidence to bring charges against him over his suspected involvement in the murder.

The dealer, from Coolock, has been linked to a spate of shootings, arson attacks, intimidation campaigns and at least one other murder.

It can also be revealed that the investigation was marred by intimidation, including threats being made against a key witness.

Wayne Cooney

In May last year, shortly before Cooney’s trial was due to begin, gardaí became aware that witness statements had been posted online Davis family believ this was an attempt to intimidate them.

Claims were also made against the key witness that they were paid to make a statement against Cooney.

It emerged that Cooney was caught three times with mobile phones while in custody awaiting trial – in January 2020 and twice last August – but he denied any involvement in releasing the statements.

Gardaí were also unable to locate the key witness before the beginning of the trial following the intimidation campaign.

This campaign included a phone call made shortly before Christmas 2020, warning the person that a relative’s head would be “blown off” if they did not change their statement.

However, despite the threats, the witness was found and gave evidence before the Central Criminal Court.

Gardaí believe this intimidation campaign was led by the Coolock drug dealer suspected of ordering the Davis killing.

On July 8, Mr Justice Tony Hunt sentenced Cooney to the mandatory term of life imprisonment for murder, saying he is “obviously an extremely dangerous individual”.

Mr Justice Hunt said he should not be considered for release until that danger is negated “long in the future”.

Jordan Davis's mother Sandra with family members outside the Central Criminal Court. Photo: Collins Agency

He noted that Cooney had fired eight times, hitting Mr Davis three times, and was “astonishingly reckless” as to the danger posed to Mr Davis’s baby and another child who was cycling close by when he opened fire.

The judge sentenced Cooney to 13 years each for possession of the firearm and ammunition he used to murder Mr Davis.

Those two sentences will run concurrently with the life sentence.

The court also heard Cooney had 21 previous convictions, including one for possession of drugs for sale or supply.

Mr Justice Hunt paid tribute to the work of An Garda Síochána for their “laborious and painstaking” work in finding and prosecuting Cooney.

He also remarked that Mr Davis’s death served as a “sad lesson” on the dangers of getting involved in drug crime.

In her victim impact statement to the court, Mr Davis’s mother, Sandra Davis, de- scribed her son as “our gentle giant”.

“We miss you so much, our hearts are broken without you,” she said.