Gardai ‘have major concerns’ as three men charged with violent disorder in Finglas

Glen Ward (left) Eric O'Driscoll (centre back) and Darragh Collopy (right) outside the Criminals Courts of Justice in Dublin

Three men have been charged with violent disorder after a large group of people allegedly holding knives and pitchforks gathered in the centre of Finglas yesterday afternoon.

Glen Ward (29), his brother Eric O'Driscoll (20) and Darragh Collopy (18) were viewed on CCTV footage by gardai who arrested them late last night, a court heard.

Investigating officers objected to bail, with one garda saying they had "major concerns as to what's happening" in the area.

Judge Conal Gibbons granted bail, subject to conditions, and the men were remanded on bail to appear before Blanchardstown District Court in October.

Mr Ward, with an address at Deanstown Way, Mr O'Driscoll, of Deanstown Green, and Mr Collopy, of Cardiffsbridge Avenue, all in Finglas, appeared before Dublin District Court this morning charged with violent disorder.

The incident allegedly took place shortly before 5pm on August 9.

Garda Ciaran Moloney told a bail hearing for the men that gardai received numerous reports yesterday at 4.55pm of a group of men standing at the junction of Cardiffsbridge Road and Deanstown Green.

Gda Moloney said there were reports the group had knives and pitchforks, and there was "even mention of a firearm".

The court heard gardai went to the scene, and the large gathering began to disperse.

Gda Moloney said officers viewed CCTV footage, and the three men before the court were arrested and charged.

Objecting to bail for Mr Collopy, Gda Moloney said gardai had "major concerns as to what's happening" in the area.

Objecting to bail for Mr Ward, Detective Garda Sean Kelly said gardai had concerns there could be interference with witnesses, as other people were potentially involved who had not yet been arrested or questioned.

As part of bail objections for Mr O'Driscoll, Garda Dwayne O'Brien alleged he had viewed the CCTV and had identified Mr O'Driscoll as being in possession of a weapon at the time of the incident.

Judge Gibbons said the men had "the presumption of bail", that people got bail on murder charges, and there was no way he could refuse bail.

The judge remanded Mr Collopy on bail in his own bond of €200. As part of his bail conditions, he must reside at his home address and have no interaction, either directly or via social media, with his co-accused.

Mr Collopy has further been ordered not to loiter around Cardiffsbridge Road in Finglas.

In relation to brothers Mr Ward and Mr O'Driscoll, defence lawyer Garrett Casey BL asked that their bail conditions "not be read out for certain reasons". He told the court gardai were aware of these reasons.

Gda Kelly objected to Mr Ward receiving free legal aid, telling the court gardai believed "this man has wealth and can afford his own solicitor".

Judge Gibbons deferred free legal aid for Mr Ward and Mr O'Driscoll, pending a vouched statement of means as well as bank account details.

The judge adjourned the case to a date in October for DPP's directions on the charges.