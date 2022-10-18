Gardaí fine unaccompanied learner driver caught without tax and insurance
The car’s insurance and NCT were also expired.
Gardaí in Dublin have seized a car and fined an unaccompanied learner driver for driving with no tax or insurance.
The Dublin Metropolitan Region South Roads Policing Unit stopped the vehicle while out on mobile patrol this week.
The driver was an unaccompanied learner who failed to display their L plates.
The car’s tax, insurance, and NCT were also expired.
Gardaí seized the car under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act, 1994 and issued a fixed charge penalty notice.
Tweeting about the incident, An Garda Síochána said: “While on mobile patrol, DMR South Roads Policing stopped the above vehicle.
“The driver was an unaccompanied learner with no L plates displayed, and the tax, insurance, and NCT were all expired.
“Car seized Section 41 and FCPN's issued. #DriveSafe”
