Gardaí fine unaccompanied learner driver caught without tax and insurance

The car’s insurance and NCT were also expired.

Gardaí shared a photo of the seize car on Twitter

Gardaí in Dublin have seized a car and fined an unaccompanied learner driver for driving with no tax or insurance.

The Dublin Metropolitan Region South Roads Policing Unit stopped the vehicle while out on mobile patrol this week.

The driver was an unaccompanied learner who failed to display their L plates.

The car’s tax, insurance, and NCT were also expired.

Gardaí seized the car under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act, 1994 and issued a fixed charge penalty notice.

