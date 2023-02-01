Gardaí fine truck driver twice in a day for two separate offences

The Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped a grey Toyota Hilux pickup truck this week.

Gardaí in Kildare stopped the same vehicle two times in a 24-hour period for separate offences.

The Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped a grey Toyota Hilux pickup truck this week for driving almost 25km/h over the speed limit.

Naas Roads Policing Unit this pickup twice in the space 24 hours; once for speeding speeding at 84kph in a 60kph zone while towing a trailer & again for using a phone while driving.



They were fined both times.

The driver was fined after speeding at 84km/h in a 60km/h zone.

Later that day, gardaí stopped the same motorist for being on their mobile phone while behind the wheel.

The person driving the car was once again fined.

