Gardaí fine truck driver twice in a day for two separate offences
The Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped a grey Toyota Hilux pickup truck this week.
Gardaí in Kildare stopped the same vehicle two times in a 24-hour period for separate offences.
The Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped a grey Toyota Hilux pickup truck this week for driving almost 25km/h over the speed limit.
Naas Roads Policing Unit this pickup twice in the space 24 hours; once for speeding speeding at 84kph in a 60kph zone while towing a trailer & again for using a phone while driving.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 1, 2023
They were fined both times. #SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/5YXuNMfM1f
The driver was fined after speeding at 84km/h in a 60km/h zone.
Later that day, gardaí stopped the same motorist for being on their mobile phone while behind the wheel.
The person driving the car was once again fined.
Sharing a photo of the incident on social media, gardaí said: “Naas Roads Policing Unit this pickup twice in the space 24 hours; once for speeding speeding at 84kph in a 60kph zone while towing a trailer & again for using a phone while driving.
“They were fined both times. #SaferRoads (sic).”
