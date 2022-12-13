Gardai find car used to mow down officer and almost hit another in terrifying Donegal incident
The frightening incident happened at Higginstown Cross, Ballyshannon in the early hours of Thursday morning
Gardai have found the car used to mow down one officer and almost hit another in a terrifying incident in Co Donegal.
The frightening incident happened at Higginstown Cross, Ballyshannon in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Gardai were reporting to incidents of dangerous driving and approached a red Skoda Fabia car but the driver of the car drove at them.
One officer was injured and another had to jump out of the way.
A Garda spokesperson confirmed "A patrol car was rammed and one Garda member was injured. During the course of the incident another Garda member was forced to seek cover when the car drove at them. This member was not injured.
"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
"Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the vicinity at the time of the collision are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.
"Gardaí are particularly interested in any sightings of this vehicle in the Ballyshannon, Donegal Town and Mountcharles areas."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on (074) 974 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Gardai have now confirmed they discovered the car, which has a partial registration of 05DL in Ballyshannon on Sunday morning.
The car was located at Bachelor's Walk in the town and Gardai are appealing for anybody who may have seen the driver parking the car or near the car to contact them.
The car has been technically examined and taken away as part of the investigation.
Garda Grainne Doherty said "We would appeal to anybody who witnessed this car any time on Wednesday night or thereafter.
"People might have seen the driver parking the cvar and we would appeal to them to come forward."
