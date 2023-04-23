Gardaí fear ex-cop who attended Gerry Hutch acquittal bash may have been compromised

The now resigned GSOC investigator was involved in a number of highly sensitive investigations into An Garda Síochána

A source said the Garda Ombudsman didn’t inform gardaí of their senior investigator’s resignation or his alleged attendance at the Hutch party until after the story had already broken in the media on Friday night.

“Gardaí were only informed of this issue at a very late stage,” the source said.

“But an analysis is already underway of all investigations he carried out into officers and all the information that he accessed to determine whether anything unusual occurred.”

Patrick Hutch

The now resigned GSOC investigator was involved in a number of highly sensitive investigations into An Garda Síochána, including the investigation into the death of Superintendent Colm Fox, who took his own lifedied by suicide in Ballymun Garda Station in 2019.

Supt Fox was the lead detective in the investigation into the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel during the time Patrick Hutch Junior was charged and appeared in court.

The case against Patrick Hutch Junior collapsed following the death of Supt Fox.

The source said: “That investigation went to the heart of the Regency investigation, so it’s obviously a huge concern that someone who attended ‘The Monk’s’ party would have had access to information of this level.”

The source stressed that gardaí are currently at assessment stage only and are still awaiting information from GSOC.

“This individual’s attendance at the party in itself is not a criminal matter,” he said.

“In, of itself, it probably amounts to a Human Resources issue and issues around conflict of interest.

“But the assessment is necessary to scope whether there is a more serious issue here that needs to be investigated.”

Supt Colm Fox — © Colin Keegan

The senior GSOC investigator resigned on Wednesday just hours before he was due to be formally suspended over claims he attended a party celebrating the acquittal of Gerry Hutch.

It’s understood he is in his 60s and previously held a role with a police force in a separate jurisdiction.

It has yet to be confirmed whether the investigator did in fact attend the ‘acquittal party’ and in what circumstances he did so if this occurred.

GSOC is carrying out its own probe in this regard.

General secretary of the Associations of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, Antoinette Cunningham yesterday called for an external investigation to be carried out into GSOC – describing the decision by GSOC to investigate itself as ‘unsatisfactory.’

In a statement, she said: “In light of the resignation of a senior GSOC investigator AGSI will be writing to the Chair of GSOC to seek clarity on the impact of this on any current investigations pertaining to our members. This development is a concern.